IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.4151 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 884.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Price Performance
IRS opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
