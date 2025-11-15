Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Shares of LOW opened at $227.59 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 236,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% in the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 4,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 191.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $164,915,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,499,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 121.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

