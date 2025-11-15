Matthew Clark Sells 1,500 Shares of Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Clark sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642.22. This represents a 94.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Princeton Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BPRN

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.