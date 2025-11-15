Fusion Capital LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $95.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $102.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3428 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

