Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $236,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 506,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,831,000 after acquiring an additional 99,168 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 665.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sienna Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 78,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE A opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.