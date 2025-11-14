Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

