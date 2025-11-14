Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

