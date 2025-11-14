Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,912,000 after buying an additional 411,085 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,367,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,389.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 313,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 310,370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $90.19 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

