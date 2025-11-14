PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Allianz SE raised its position in PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $529,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

