Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 43,111 Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. $AMPG

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AmpliTech Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.99.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. AmpliTech Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

