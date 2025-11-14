597 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3%

ULTA stock opened at $533.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.44. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $572.23. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

