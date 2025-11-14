Davis Selected Advisers Acquires Shares of 2,066 Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $500.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

