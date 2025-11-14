William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for KLRS Earnings

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kalaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now expects that the company will earn ($2.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.66). William Blair also issued estimates for Kalaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Get Kalaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KLRS. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kalaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kalaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Kalaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KLRS stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Kalaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kalaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kalaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.