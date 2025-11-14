L & S Advisors Inc Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 210.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $171.20 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,563,433.22. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 745,845 shares of company stock worth $152,178,104 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.