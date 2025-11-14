L & S Advisors Inc Increases Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.60.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $529.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.19, a PEG ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

