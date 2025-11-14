B. Riley Has Negative Estimate for Oklo FY2025 Earnings

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oklo in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa America raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $101.72 on Friday. Oklo has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Oklo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,854.72. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

