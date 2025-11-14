Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

