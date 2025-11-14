Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ Stock Holdings Lifted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 690.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $705.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1145 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.