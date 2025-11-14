FY2025 EPS Estimates for CervoMed Reduced by Chardan Capital

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for CervoMed in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.56). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CervoMed’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on CervoMed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright raised CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. CervoMed has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.89.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 290.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CervoMed by 35.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CervoMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CervoMed

In other news, CFO William Robert Elder acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,960. The trade was a 63.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Alam purchased 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,814.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,467,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,412.85. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,606 shares of company stock worth $107,669. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

