Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 176,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

