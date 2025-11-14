Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ ICMB opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 0.88. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
