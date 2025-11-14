Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $172.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

