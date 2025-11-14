KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of American International Group worth $24,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4%

AIG stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

American International Group Company Profile



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

