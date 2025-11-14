Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $194.67 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

