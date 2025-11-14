Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

