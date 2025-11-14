Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

