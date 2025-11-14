Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Releases Earnings Results

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 427.62%.

Expion360 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPON. Wall Street Zen raised Expion360 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Expion360 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expion360 currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Expion360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.