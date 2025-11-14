Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $279.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

