Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 202 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $329.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.21 and its 200 day moving average is $310.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

