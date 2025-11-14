Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 3,435 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after buying an additional 2,096,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after acquiring an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 251.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,917,000 after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,661,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,750,000 after purchasing an additional 81,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $263.26 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.49 and its 200 day moving average is $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

