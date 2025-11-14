Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $434.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.