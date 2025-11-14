iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

