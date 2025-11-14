Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $7.52 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in FedEx by 61.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $267.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.24. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

