Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price objective (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $553.61 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.