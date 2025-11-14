Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $41,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $291.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.88. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.28.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

