Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 1st

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Equitable has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equitable to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $45.16 on Friday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

