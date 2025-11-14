Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 1st

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.
Equitable has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equitable to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.
Equitable Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $45.16 on Friday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.