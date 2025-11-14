Nutanix $NTNX Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $1,642,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 61.6% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Nutanix by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

