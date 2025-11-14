Old West Investment Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

