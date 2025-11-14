Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $529.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.35 and its 200-day moving average is $470.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Arete raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.49.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

