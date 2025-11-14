Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 25.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $54,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,125,000 after purchasing an additional 869,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 851,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after buying an additional 842,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

