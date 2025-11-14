Figma (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan Sells 80,934 Shares

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 80,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $3,518,200.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 913,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,978.07. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Brendan Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $458,867.42.

Figma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIG opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76. Figma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $142.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $154,242,000. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $120,210,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Figma during the third quarter valued at $61,918,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Figma during the third quarter valued at $41,840,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at about $40,398,000.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Featured Articles

