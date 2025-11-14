SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Acquired by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

