Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Stake Lowered by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,851 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $44.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.