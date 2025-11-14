Old West Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2,695.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Fluor by 800.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

NYSE:FLR opened at $42.97 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

