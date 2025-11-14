Old West Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,563 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International comprises approximately 1.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $11,993,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,901,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,113,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,134,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 149,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 705.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 140,592 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Recommended Stories

