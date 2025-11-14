Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of PANW opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.95.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

