Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 692,700 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 692,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,938,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,071 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,734,000 after buying an additional 348,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

