Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 920 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Prospect Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after acquiring an additional 79,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $482.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

