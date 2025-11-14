Mittelman Wealth Management Buys 21,485 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Mittelman Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.9% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.9% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

