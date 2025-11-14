Old West Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.08.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

